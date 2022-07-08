The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

