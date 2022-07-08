The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

NYSE PNC opened at $162.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

