The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.40.

NYSE:PNC opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

