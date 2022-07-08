The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

