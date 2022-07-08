The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

