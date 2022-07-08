The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.