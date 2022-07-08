The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

