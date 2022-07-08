TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.40

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.40 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 145.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 436931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.60 ($1.85).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 318 ($3.85).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.41 million and a PE ratio of 7,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

