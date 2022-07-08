TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 250 ($3.03) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($3.85).

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 152.26 ($1.84) on Thursday. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.30. The company has a market capitalization of £792.16 million and a PE ratio of 7,540.00.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

