Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.78.

NYSE:TKR opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $80.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

