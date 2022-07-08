Tobam Acquires 187 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

