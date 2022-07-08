Tobam Acquires 46 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,924.93.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $1,351.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,324.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,465.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

