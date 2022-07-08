Tobam Acquires 705 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tobam raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in General Electric were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 620,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 165,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 42.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $63.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.