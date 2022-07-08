Tobam Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.