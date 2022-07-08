Tobam Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 128,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

