Tobam Buys 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,168.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,032.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,014.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

