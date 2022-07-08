Tobam Buys 1,855 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tobam raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX opened at $59.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

