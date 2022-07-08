Tobam Buys 427 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tobam grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.