Tobam Buys 825 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

