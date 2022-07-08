Tobam Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tobam lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,468,000 after acquiring an additional 729,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $575,364,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $380,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $933,449.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,458 shares of company stock worth $1,126,524 and have sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

