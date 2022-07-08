Tobam Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tobam increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $257.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.08. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

