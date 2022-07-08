Tobam Has $202,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tobam lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $382.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.26 and a 200-day moving average of $474.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

