Tobam Has $263,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tobam lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,115 shares of company stock worth $19,783,897. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

