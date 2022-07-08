Tobam Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tobam grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

