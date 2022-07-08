Tobam Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tobam lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Welltower were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

