Tobam Invests $277,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.