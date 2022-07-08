Tobam Makes New $569,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,165 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

