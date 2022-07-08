Tobam Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Tobam acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

