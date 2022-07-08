Tobam Purchases 230 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tobam grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE WST opened at $320.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

