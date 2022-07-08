Tobam Purchases 491 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.72.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

