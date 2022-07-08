Tobam Purchases 564 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tobam raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Nucor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

