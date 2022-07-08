Tobam Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tobam increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

NYSE:D opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

