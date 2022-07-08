Tobam Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tobam increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,246.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

