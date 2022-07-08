Tobam Sells 6,872 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tobam lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NLY stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

