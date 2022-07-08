Tobam Sells 92 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tobam decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $303.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

