Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokio Marine in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will earn $7.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tokio Marine’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokio Marine’s FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Tokio Marine ( OTCMKTS:TKOMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

