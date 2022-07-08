Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Price Target Raised to $179.41

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $177.49 to $179.41 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.71.

TM stock opened at $157.15 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $219.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

