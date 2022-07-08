TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $351.91

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 351.91 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 354.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 594250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.50 ($4.35).

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 443.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 4,772 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.24 ($24,096.92).

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

