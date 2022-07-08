Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.29.
Shares of TTD opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.18.
In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
