Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.