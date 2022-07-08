Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 470 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.27) to GBX 470 ($5.69) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.72) to GBX 292 ($3.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.39) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.86) to GBX 371 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.42).

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 345.91 ($4.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($4.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.18.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.63), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,711.07).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

