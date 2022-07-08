Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.20 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.40.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$44.53 million and a PE ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.2729032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.