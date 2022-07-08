Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

