Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.35

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

TSE TMQ opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

