TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,945 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $80.73 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

