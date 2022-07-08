Truist Financial Corp Buys 319,268 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,470,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

