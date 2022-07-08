Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $36,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,451,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,117,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $284.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

