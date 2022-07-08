Truist Financial Corp Purchases 34,008 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $33,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

