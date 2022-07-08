Truist Financial Corp Sells 295,644 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $41,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

UL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.