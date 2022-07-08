Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,915 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $206,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $497.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.86, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

