Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58,493 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $468,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 260,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,818,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 71,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,869,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.84.

V opened at $202.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

